Dua Lipa refuses to pick sides in feud between Prince Harry and royal family

Dua Lipa has amassed more than 88 million followers on Instagram within a few years after joining the Facebook-owned application.

Unlike other celebrities who have millions of followers on the app and follow back only a handful of people, the "Levitating" singer has turned out to be quite generous.

The British diva is following more than 1,000 people.

Surprisingly, Dua Lipa is following no member of the British royal family. The singer is either trying to maintain her neutrality in the ongoing feud between the royal family and Prince Harry or she has no interest in the lives of the royals.