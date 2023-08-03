AR Rahman completes '30 years of music': PVR cinema to host film festival after his name

AR Rahman is the first Indian to win two Academy Awards for 'Slumdog Millionaire'

Music composer AR Rahman has successfully completed 30 years of his music career; to celebrate, PVR Inox cinemas have launched a film festival by the singer's name.

The ARR Film Festival will be hosted by the exhibitors in Chennai and Coimbatore from August 4 to August 9.

Rahman, on this milestone, went all emotional and penned a note, thanking fans and followers for the love and support they have been providing for the past 30 years.

He wrote: "Celebrating 30 years of love! Grateful for the incredible love and support I've received from all of you, near and far. Your kindness and warmth have touched my heart throughout this journey. Here's to many more years of cherished memories together."

The Dil Se Re singer also shared details of the film festival that will be held in his honour. He shared a poster that read: "AR Rahman Film Festival 4th-9th August. Celebrating 30 years of India's music legend with handpicked collection of over 15 movies."

With his immense talent, the Oscar-winning composer changed the dynamics of Indian music.

According to India Today, AR Rahman was launched by filmmaker Mani Ratnam in his 1992 film Roja.