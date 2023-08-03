Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi look loved up ahead of her book launch

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown often share cute glimpses of their moments together on their social media.

On Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, Bongiovi, 21, shared a sweet moment with his fiancée as they lovingly looked at each other.

The youngest son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi held the Stranger Things actress, 19, as she placed her hand on the back of his neck.

The cute moment of the affianced couple comes ahead her debut novel’s release date. The Enola Holmes actress, who announced her debut book inspired by her family, was already working on her clean skincare, makeup, and haircare brand, Florence by Mills, launched in 2019.



In June, Brown announced that she was excited to share her ‘huge milestone’ as she received her first copy of debut novel, Nineteen Steps.

She told her fans that the book, which is set to launch on September 12, 2023, was a longtime coming. She added that the story “means so much” to her which is about “love, longing, loss” and promised that it will have its readers “gripped from the first page,” as she held out her book for the camera.

Brown further stated, “writing Nineteen Steps has been a really special project for me. The story is inspired by true events and my own family history. I really hope you will find the true spirit of love and strength in Nineteen Steps, and I can’t wait to share it with you. It's available to pre-order now.”

Bongiovi has been supportive of his fiancée’s upcoming ventures as he takes every opportunity express his pride. The actress’ beau has always accompanied her to each one of her premieres and continues to share glimpses of her on his social media.