Lindsay Lohan reveals how she feels about her postpartum body

Lindsay Lohan- the actress and first-time mom posted a fresh photo of herself.

She is keeping it real about her journey as a new mommy!

The star, 37, who wed Bader Shammas in 2022 welcomed her son on July 17 and recently took to Instagram to show off her post-baby body, as she posed in a crop top and grey cycling shorts that showed her celebrating new curves.

She wrote: 'I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery

'Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my fridamom postpartum underwear.

She referenced her iconic film Mean Girls and added: 'Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.'

Her representative told DailyMail.com last month: 'Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love.'

The baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives, and he is believed to have arrived on Monday.

Luai is an Arabic name that means 'shield or protector.'