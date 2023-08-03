Jax Taylor reveals why he has so many 'nose jobs': Read

Reality TV personality Jax Taylor is dishing out the reason behind his multiple surgeries.
The Vanderpump Rules alum told People the real reason he got alot of nose jobs.
Taylor admits he went under the knife “not because the doctor was terrible but because I’m an idiot and I didn’t listen to my doctor.”
He then continued: “I was filming at the time. I did everything that I wasn’t supposed to do,” Taylor, 44, continued.
Taloyr also revealed his nose job was the result of intimacy with wife Brittany Cartwright.
“We had relations … or whatever, and she head-butted me by accident,” Taylor admitted.
“We’re in the business of entertainment and again, I want to stay as young as I can for my kid and look decent,” Jax admitted
