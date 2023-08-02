Amy Schumer Joins the Beyhive, attends Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert in Boston

Amy Schumer documents the moment Beyoncé gives shout out to Madonna

Comedian Amy Schumer joyfully embraced her membership in the Beyhive as she attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert in Boston. Accompanied by a group of friends, Schumer shared her excitement on social media, providing glimpses of the unforgettable experience.

In a photo captioned "Moms at bey," Schumer and her friends eagerly awaited the start of the show at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

The allure of Beyoncé's artistry left a profound impact on Schumer, as she passionately expressed her admiration for the legendary singer in response to a fan's comment, "WASNT SHE INCREDIBLE!?!???" Schumer wholeheartedly agreed, declaring, "She is the greatest artist of our lifetime. There I said it."

Maintaining her signature humor, Schumer playfully shared more photos from the stadium, including a light-hearted shot of her and a friend entering portable toilets, humorously captioned, "Can we be on The Idol?"

In another image, the I Feel Pretty actress sported a quirky ensemble, donning what appeared to be a patrol officer's hat while holding a drink, playfully noting, "I don't really know how this happened."

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, was present in the VIP section at Beyoncé's MetLife Stadium show in East Rutherford, following a recent health scare.

In response to her presence, Beyoncé acknowledged her fellow icon during the performance of "Break My Soul," sending a special message, "Big shoutout to the queen. Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you."