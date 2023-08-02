Kate Middleton owes an apology to a fashion expert

Kate Middleton owes an apology to former Vogue editor Suzy Menkes who was attacked online after criticizing the Princess of Wales.
The fashion expert was mocked over her appearance after the 79-year old criticised Kate Middleton over her jewellery and outfits.
Menkes had invited an expert to discuss Kate's outfits and jewellery on her podcast Creative Conversations.
She went on to call the Princess of Wales a disappointment in her approach to jewellery and praised Queen Camilla.
Shortly after Daily Mail published a story on her podcast, a large number of Kate's fan took to social media websites to mock her.
Multiple accounts shared the veteran journalist's photos and mocked her over her appearance.
A royal observer said Kate and Prince William's supporters were following in the footsteps of Meghan and Harry's fans.
The observer said that the Sussex Squad would target several British journalists when they wrote about the royal couple.
