Will Smith opens up about Spielberg's helicopter surprise for 'Men in Black'

Will Smith recently revealed how Steven Spielberg persuaded him to take on the role in Men in Black.

Hollywood stalwart Will Smith appeared on his friend Kevin Hart's, Hart to Heart show where he talked about his biggest movie roles.

Smith credited producer James Lassiter, referring to him as an "arbiter of taste" because Lassiter convinced him to work on ten highly successful movies in his heyday.

He revealed that it was James Lassiter, who convinced him to do Pursuit of Happiness and Ali, despite his intentions about not acting in them.

Pursuit of Happiness and Ali are top-rated movies and both earned him Best Actor Oscars nominations, reports Entertainment Weekly.



He also revealed an interesting story about initially not wanting to do Men in Black but eventually being featured in it.

Responding to Hart's curiosity about how the actor changed his mind. Will Smith said, "Steven Spielberg sent a helicopter for me."

He added that Spielberg said the coldest shit to me while asking Why Smith didn't want to Spielberg's movie.

Smith said that during the process of making Pursuit of Happiness, he discovered that he doesn't work for money but to learn, grow, meet new people and evolve.

The Oscar-winning actor Will Smith was working on several projects including Bad Boys 4 and the remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, before the SAG-AFTRA strike.