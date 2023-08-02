Tom Cruise wants to reignite his romance with Sofia Vergara following her separation

Tom Cruise is reportedly considering to reignite his romance with Sofia Vergara after she separated from her husband, Joe Manganiello last month.



A source close to the actor spilled to Heat magazine, “They do have that history already, even if it was more of a brief dalliance than a fully-fledged romance.”

In 2005, Top Gun star and the America's Got Talent judge dated for a few months. However, they broke up as Tom chose Katie Holmes at the time and married her in 2006 and split in 2012.

The source told the outlet, “It's always eaten away at Tom that he dumped Sofia and chose Katie.”

Recalling their relationship, the source revealed, “They had a special time together partying in the Hollywood hills and having a blast.”

“Sofia wasn't really giving out the signals back then that she wanted anything long-term, so it petered out in a totally amicable fashion and they remained friends,” shared the insider.

According to the source, the Mission Impossible actor believed that he and Sofia would become the “newest Hollywood power couple”.

It is said that Sofia “checks almost every box for Tom”, as per source.

However, the source stated that Sofia isn’t interested for any romance in her life.

“She’s going to let her hair down and party for a while, then she'll throw herself back into the thick of it and start dating once the divorce is finalised,” shared the source.

Meanwhile, the source pointed out that Tom needed to buckle up for a fight from potential suitors.

“Sofia’s phone is already blowing up with DMs from eligible guys, which she's flattered by, but not taking too seriously”,” added source.