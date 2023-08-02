Beyoncé deliberately omits Lizzo's name from the lyrics in the remix of 'Break My Soul'

Beyoncé, the renowned Crazy In Love singer, has been performing a remixed version of her song Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) during her Renaissance tour.

In this version, she pays tribute to various boundary-breaking Black female artists. However, during her recent performance in Boston, Massachusetts, Lizzo's name was conspicuously absent from the lyrics.

In the original lyrics, Beyoncé includes Lizzo's name alongside other artists like: 'Betty Davis, Solange Knowles / [Erykah Badu], Lizzo, Kelly Rowl' (You know you can do it)'

However, in concert footage shared on Twitter, Beyoncé intentionally replaces Lizzo's name with four repetitions of 'Badu'.



The omission came shortly after news emerged that Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is facing a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers. The dancers allege that they experienced sexual harassment and a hostile work environment while working with her.

The lawsuit claims that Lizzo made inappropriate comments about the dancers' weight and allegedly pressured one of them to touch a nude performer in a strip club during their time in Amsterdam. The suit also alleges that Lizzo encouraged cast members to participate in uncomfortable activities, such as catching dildos launched from performers' vaginas and eating bananas protruding from performers' vaginas.

This legal battle has brought Lizzo's reputation for promoting body positivity into question, presenting her in a different light than her public image suggests.