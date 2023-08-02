Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts with latest viral video

Thousands of fans have reacted to Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s viral video from airport where one of her die-hard fan got down on his knees and proposed to her with bouquet of red roses.



She has won the hearts of millions with her heartwarming gesture over the fan’s move.

The Baaghi 3 star was spotted at Mumbai airport recently where the fan greeted her with a flower bouquet in the most loving way.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “Respect button for shraddha Kapoor.”

Another said, “She is the sweetest.”

The video was shared with caption, “With a heartwarming gesture, Shraddha gracefully accepted her fan's red roses, expressing gratitude and respect.

“True humility shines in her actions, spreading love and warmth” followed by heart emojis.

Meanwhile, according to media reports Shraddha Kapoor is the most grounded actress in Bollywood.



The actress is known for always being ready with a smile and for her down-to-earth personality.