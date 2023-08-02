'Euphoria' cast wants to do something special for Angus Cloud post death

The whole cast of hit drama series Euphoria reportedly wants to honour their late co-star Angus Cloud with something special.

Cloud's sudden death has cast a deep shadow of sorrow on all the cast members as insider revealed they are “sad and shell-shocked” after the actor's death.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, an insider said the whole cast of the HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama is relying on each other for support in this difficult time.

"The whole Euphoria cast is very sad and shell-shocked over Angus' passing. They are leaning on each other and trying to be there for one another as they process this,” the insider said.

The outlet revealed that there are no confirmed funeral plans for the late actor, adding, "The Euphoria cast wants to do something special for Angus to honor him and his life.”

However, the source said it is “difficult for them to plan with the SAG strike."

Cloud rose to fame with his portrayal of Fezco in Euphoria alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and others.

On 31st July, the family of the young star disclosed his death, revealing Cloud “intensely struggled” after losing his father Conor Hickey a couple of months ago.

Mourning Cloud’s death, the official social media of the hit drama posted tributes for him, writing, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud.”

“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family," the statement read. "We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."