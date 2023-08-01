Kylie Minogue shares her two cents on Miranda Lambert

Kylie Minogue has recently shared her two cents on Miranda Lambert’s take on fans for taking selfie at the concert.



“When you don’t see people reacting the way that they used to where they were hands-free and they could be, you know you really feel their engagement,” she said in a latest interview with E! News.

Kylie noted, “So, I think anyone who knows what it was like pre-modern day that takes some getting used to.”

“It can be frustrating but You just got to manage it,” she remarked.

Kylie also revealed who she would like to see play her on big screen.

“I want Margot Robbie to do my biopic,” dished the singer.

The songstress stated, “She has the Australian accent down that’s for sure.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie also spoke up about Madonna who she sends her “well wishes”.

“I hope she has a speedy recovery. I feel for her,” remarked the songstress.

Kylie pointed out, “I feel for everyone touring, but especially women touring. I think it’s just that bit more work for us and it’s so taxing on you as a whole.”

She added, “I will, I am getting my ticket and going to see Madonna when she gets back on the road.”