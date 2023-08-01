Greta Gerwig dishes on reality TV star inspiration behind Ryan Gosling’s Ken

File Footage

Greta Gerwig has recently dished on reality TV star inspiration behind Ryan Gosling’s Ken for Barbie movie.



During an appearance on Smartless podcast on July 31, the director said, “I’ve never seen The Bachelor, but Ryan Gosling — when we started talking about Ken, he said, ‘Oh, the Kens remind me of how the contestants on The Bachelorette are when the woman isn’t around.”

The Little Women creator shared “They don’t know what to do with themselves. They’re doing, like, push-ups and they kind of are competitive with each other and if one guy wears glasses and then another guy wears glasses, he’s like, no you took my thing, I’m the guy with glasses.’”





Gerwig discussed that Gosling’s “vision” for Ken made him the potential candidate for the movie.

“We knew we were writing the part of Barbie for Margot Robbie, so in writing we cast Ryan. We wrote his name into the script. It was the thing that I was like, ‘I know.' And then when we handed them the script the studio was like, ‘Oh that’s so wonderful that you know Ryan.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know Ryan. I’ve never met Ryan,’” explained the Lady Bird director.

The 39-year-old added, “But you know those actors, whether they do comedy or not, they have funny rhythms in them? You can sort of feel that they know what’s funny? I always felt that about him.”

Gerwig mentioned she loved Gosling’s details about The Bachelor franchise mainly because she’s also a big reality TV fan particularly dating shows.

“I love Love Is Blind. I love it so much. I love people falling in love on television and in their hearts. It just makes me so happy,” added Gerwig.