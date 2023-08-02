Lizzo faces sexual harassment, discrimination charges in dancers' lawsuit

Lizzo's ex-dancers alleged these incidents happened between the period of two years, i.e., 2021 to 2023

Lizzo was accused of sexually harassing and bodily discrimination against her erstwhile backup dancers while creating a hostile working space.

The lawsuit was filed by three of her former dancers in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging they feared losing their jobs. This led one of them to touch a nude performer in an Amsterdam strip club after the pop star's prodding.



The plaintiffs also alleged that she was supportive of "catching dildos launched from the performers' vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' vaginas," as per NBC.

The lawsuit was also against the popstar's production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. While the complaints names were mentioned as Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

Apart from sexual harassment allegations, the 35-year-old was also accused of hitting out her dancers' weights despite publicly embracing the body-positivity movement.

Their lawyer Ron Zambrano alleged in the suit, "The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly."

She continued, "While privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."

Moreover, the complaint also accused the captain of Lizzo's dance team, Shirlene Quigley, of religious harassment and making them uncomfortable by commenting about their intimate details.