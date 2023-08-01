‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud's friends say he didn’t drink at party days before death

Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fezco O'Neill in the HBO series Euphoria, was captured on video laughing and smiling with his friends during an outing just three days before his unexpected death at the age of 25 on Monday.
The actor was discovered deceased at his family's residence in Oakland and it has been reported that he had been battling intense suicidal ideation following the loss of his father.
On Friday, Angus had spent time with his companions at a celebration for the album debut of MacArthur Maze, a rap group, which took place near his family's house in California.
Recalling the event, Josh told The Sun, "We grew up together. It's been tough today. Friday, that was the last day I saw him, he came to our record release party."
"He was happy, very happy to be home. He was in Ireland for a while, we spoke about his dad recently, he was sad about it, but he seemed to be doing okay," Josh added.
"I don't even think he drank [at the event], I didn't see him drinking, but I don't know, I was working taking photographs," he shared.
Learning about his friend's untimely passing left Josh feeling deeply saddened, and he expressed that everything is still "so new" to him.
He expressed his heartfelt sympathy for Angus' mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, who has now lost both her son and husband within a matter of weeks.
