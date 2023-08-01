Billie Eilish and Finneas reach new heights with their Diamond-Certified single 'Bad Guy'

Billie Eilish and Finneas have achieved a remarkable milestone as their single, "Bad Guy," has been officially certified as diamond.

On July 31, the singer expressed her excitement about the news on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself wearing the iconic all-yellow outfit from the music video, captioning it with enthusiasm, "bad guy went diamond...…. HUUUHHHHHHHHH?????????? forever and ever grateful for this silly little song man. love you guys so much its stupid @finneas."

Finneas, who produced the single and is also Billie's brother, shared her post on his Instagram Stories and added, "This is f—ing crazy actually." The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) introduced diamond certifications in 1999 to honor singles or albums that have sold a minimum of 10,000,000 units over their lifetime.



"Bad Guy" holds the distinction of being Billie Eilish's most successful single to date. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2019 and remained on the chart for an impressive 49 weeks.

The song was released as the fifth single from Billie's debut album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," which also reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In 2020, Eilish's outstanding achievements culminated in a historic sweep of the Grammy Awards' Big Four categories, winning record and song of the year for "Bad Guy," album of the year for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" and best new artist.