Prince William and Kate Middleton will not stay at Balmoral for annual tradition

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be following the long-standing royal tradition of their gathering at the Balmoral in Scotland.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be making a slight change to the annual tradition, which will be the first after King Charles ascended to the throne.

The couple along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be staying at the castle.

The Waleses have their own property on site, a cottage known as Tam-Na-Ghar, which was gifted to Prince William by his late great grandmother, the Queen Mother, before she passed in 2002, via The Mirror.

The cottage has three bedrooms and William and Kate have made an effort to keep the property very private on the 50,000-acre Balmoral estate featuring 150 buildings in total.

A tradition set by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the family gathers at the Scottish Castle to enjoy some downtime together where they hunt, horse ride and fish on the expansive estate. This will also be an emotional gathering for the Royal Family since it will be the first to take place after the late Queen.

Royal expert, Robert Jobson wrote in Express.co.uk that apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Anne, Princess Royal and Zara Tindall are most likely to be invited. Moreover, there is also a possibility that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would show up.

However, despite being given an ‘open invite’ to join family gatherings, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘will not be expected’ to join them at the annual tradition amid their ongoing rift.