Ranveer Singh reveals initial reaction of Deepika Padukone's mom on their relation

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018

Ranveer Singh has revealed the initial reaction of his mother-in-law-, Ujjala Padukone, when he and Deepika Padukone informed their parents about their relationship.

While promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer shared that his mother-in-law could not understand the relationship.

The Sooryanshi actor stated: “Unke palle nahi pada (the relationship) khas kar ke meri mother-in-law."

Padukone’s mother, after spending some time with him, realized the purity of Singh.

The 38-year-old actor said: “With time, when you spend time and understand each other, she realized no matter how he (Ranveer Singh) is, his heart is pure and he is a good guy."

The Simmba actor also admitted that now he has now becomes one of her favourite people.

“Now she is one of my favourite people, and I am most certainly one of her favourite people.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love with each other after working together on Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s Ram Leela in 2012. The duo dated each other for six years and then finally tied the knot in Italy in November 2018, reports News 18.