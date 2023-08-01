Ranveer Singh reveals initial reaction of Deepika Padukone's mom on their relation

Ranveer Singh has revealed the initial reaction of his mother-in-law-, Ujjala Padukone, when he and Deepika Padukone informed their parents about their relationship.
While promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer shared that his mother-in-law could not understand the relationship.
The Sooryanshi actor stated: “Unke palle nahi pada (the relationship) khas kar ke meri mother-in-law."
Padukone’s mother, after spending some time with him, realized the purity of Singh.
The 38-year-old actor said: “With time, when you spend time and understand each other, she realized no matter how he (Ranveer Singh) is, his heart is pure and he is a good guy."
The Simmba actor also admitted that now he has now becomes one of her favourite people.
“Now she is one of my favourite people, and I am most certainly one of her favourite people.”
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love with each other after working together on Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s Ram Leela in 2012. The duo dated each other for six years and then finally tied the knot in Italy in November 2018, reports News 18.
Britney Spears shares two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, with ex Kevin Federline
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend was 'Yahoo! News' UK's royal executive editor from 2022-2023
Jeremy Renner was seen walking into Kate Beckinsale’s birthday party full of smiles with his friend, Casey Affleck.
JoJo Siwa celebrates getting her first tattoo with the support of friends Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian celebrate the gender reveal of their second baby
'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' released on July 28