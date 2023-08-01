'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dies at 25

Angus Cloud, who shot to fame for his role in “Euphoria,” has breathed his last, the actor's family confirmed on Monday.

Cloud was only 25 years of age when he passed. He played Fez on HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama series “Euphoria.”

The actor's family said in a statement: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.



"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

They added: "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

"Euphoria" family has also expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the emerging star, saying: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud.

"He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

He was recently cast opposite Melissa Berrera in a new horror movie at Universal Pictures from “Scream 6” directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Cloud also starred in various music videos such as Noah Cyrus’ “All Three,” Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes” and Becky G and Karol G’s “Miamiii.” His other acting credits included the films “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line”” (2023).