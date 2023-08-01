Meghan Markle could make crucial announcement on her 42nd birthday this week

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has been tipped to make a crucial announcement regarding her future plans on the day of her 42nd birthday.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mom Meghan, who will turn 42 on August 4, is going though a difficult period of her new life with Harry in the US as the former Suits star has been dealt some tough blows in recent weeks.



Meghan and Harry have reportedly been left feeling "devastated" after their six-episode docuseries failed to make the Emmy Award shortlist earlier this month.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also ended their multi-million-pound Spotify deal just last month. The California-based couple is also allegedly being shunned by some of their A-Listers friends in the Hollywood.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US to live a life of their choice, currently face uncertainty on what they will get up to next.

Meghan may make an important announcement about her future plans on her big day.



The Duchess of Sussex "might well announce her next move on her birthday", said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.



"Don't forget the Sussexes do have a habit of surprising us," adding: "But otherwise we'll have to wait and see what her new agent comes up with," Fitzwilliams told OK!.