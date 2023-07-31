‘Love Island’ to bring back ex-islanders in new All Stars series!





In an exciting turn of events, it’s been reported that Love Island franchise is expanding even more as they plan to launch an All Stars series with ex-islanders.

Television insiders have now divulged that next year's winter series will be replaced with an exciting All Stars series. This special edition will feature a lineup of beloved Love Island contestants from previous seasons, not just from the UK but also from the US and Australia.

A credible source disclosed, "Viewers just aren't interested in watching the show twice a year. It will be replaced by a brand new All Stars series, which will feature former Islanders who are still looking for love."

The All Stars series promises to bring back cherished memories for fans, and producers are even considering cameo appearances from iconic Love Island stars who have since found wedded bliss, like Olivia Attwood.

However, not all former Islanders are eager to jump back into the villa. Maura Higgins, the star of the 2019 series, has declined the opportunity to participate in the upcoming All Stars season. Currently in a relationship with Hollywood stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton, she stated, "I can't see myself ever doing that again, no.”

As producers continue to explore ways to keep the show fresh and exciting, they have previously tested the concept of bringing back fan-favorite Islanders. Recasting Adam Collard and Kady McDermott, as well as welcoming stars from international editions, such as Jess Wynter from the Australia series, have been part of their trial endeavors.