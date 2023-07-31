BTS’ Jungkook addresses his controversial encore performance

Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS recently performed his solo debut song Seven on Inkigayo. Unsurprisingly, the Euphoria singer took home the win at the end of the show, beating NCT Dream and New Jeans.





Fans enjoyed the performance to the fullest, however, one fan made sure everyone heard their love for the track. The internet was soon flooded with comments from fans as they pointed out the hilarious moment.

Surprisingly, the scene also caught Jungkook’s attention and he soon took to Weverse to demand that the fan reveal themself. “Who is that unique person at 3:37?… Come out, over (as in radio signal).”

He then went on to mention the fan in his live broadcast as well, claiming his staff at HYBE had told him that his performance had become “controversial” because of the moment.

“Who was it? Who are you? I can’t sleep because I need to know. Who was it at 3:37? Monday, Tuesday, lol, who are you? I was just resting at home when an employee at the label told me there was a controversy over the encore performance, so I looked it up. Who are you?”

Fans took the jokes in stride with one fan tweeting: “Ah, there is controversy surrounding Jungkook’s encore performance because although he sings super well, ARMY doesn’t, LOL.”