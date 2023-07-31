TV chef James Martin gets spotted for first time after bullying accusations

TV chef James Martin gets spotted for the first time after bullying accusations

ITV chef James Martin was spotted interacting with the crowd for the first time since his bullying allegations. He has been in hot waters since an audio recording showed him blowing up at his staff and cursing at them for ten minutes.

Following his apology where he pinned the blame of his tantrum on a difficult period in his life, he turned things around by holding a food game fair where both fans and workers said that he is “brilliant” and “fabulous.”

The famous chef has been receiving comments from tons of supporting fans as they claim he had been “unfairly treated” and that the person responsible for leaking the audio was at fault.

The 51-year-old cooked up some fish and chips for his fans and even pulled off some quality “bit of banter” for the fair.

One of the visitors at The Game Fair in Warwickshire claimed that: “He’s been brilliant and so friendly, which took us by surprise after all he’s been through.”

Another guest named Janey Brookes told MailOnline: “He turned up at this event, he cooked and he did a meet and greet with so many people, and we are all grateful.

He’s had so much grief and he could have just hidden away. He’s been unfairly treated.

But he came out fighting. He made a mistake in the past, as we all do, and he's made a public apology, so let him be.

Everyone wanted to meet him and have their picture taken with him, and he took time to chat and have a bit of banter. But we never discussed the negative publicity he has been having. He was friendly and seems to have put that behind him.”