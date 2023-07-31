Travis Scott's "Meltdown" fuels speculation over Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet romance

Rapper Travis Scott's recent track, "Meltdown," has stirred speculation and discussions about his feelings towards actor Timothée Chalamet, who has been linked to Scott's former partner, Kylie Jenner.

The song's lyrics, mentioning a "Willy Wonka factory," have been interpreted as alluding to Chalamet's upcoming role in the film "Wonka," adding fuel to the rumors surrounding the celebrities' romantic entanglements.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's on-and-off relationship, which began in 2017 and resulted in two children, reportedly ended earlier this year. Following their split, rumors began circulating about Jenner's alleged involvement with Timothée Chalamet, described as a "casual" relationship according to sources.

The alleged romantic ties have captured the attention of fans and media alike, leading to ongoing speculation.

"Meltdown" is a part of Travis Scott's latest album, "Utopia," which marks his first full-length release since the tragic Astroworld music festival incident in 2021, where 10 individuals lost their lives in a crowd crush. While Scott will not face criminal charges related to the event, recently released police reports revealed that his road team was aware of the situation but failed to inform him at the time.