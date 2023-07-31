Wes Anderson reveals fascination with anime 'Neon Genesis Evangelion'

Celebrated filmmaker Wes Anderson, renowned for his unique cinematic style and whimsical storytelling, is garnering attention for his latest project, "Asteroid City."

During promotional events, Anderson engaged in an intriguing feature with Konbini, where he revealed his favorite films and anime series. Among his selections, Anderson singled out the influential anime show "Neon Genesis Evangelion" for its profound complexity, suggesting it could serve as a catalyst for inspiring new religions.



Significantly, Anderson expressed admiration for "Neon Genesis Evangelion," an iconic anime series created by Hideaki Anno in 1995.



Describing the show's intricate storytelling as captivating and thought-provoking, Anderson pondered the possibility of it becoming the foundation for new religions. Comparing its potential impact to that of controversial movements like Scientology, the director acknowledged "Neon Genesis Evangelion's" ability to deeply engage viewers with its philosophical themes and futuristic imagery.

As "Asteroid City" gains traction in theaters and "Neon Genesis Evangelion" continues to resonate with viewers, Wes Anderson's remarks shed light on the profound influence that fiction can wield over human imagination and belief systems, blurring the lines between reality and art.