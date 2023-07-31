Emily Ratajkowski steps out for casual family outing with her son Sylvester

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out for a casual family outing with her son, Sylvester, while out for dinner in New York City on Sunday.

The My Body author, 32, who recently showed off her toned frame in a skintight red dress, stopped by the hotspot called, The Clam, to grab a scrumptious bite to eat.

The supermodel opted for comfort for the evening outing and donned a short-sleeved red T-shirt to stay cool in the warmer temperatures.

Emily added minimal accessories to her look and wore pair of dainty, gold earrings and was seen throwing on a pair of stylish black shades while strolling along a bustling sidewalk.

While sitting at an outdoor table at the restaurant, the beauty was seen talking to her son who was seated next to her.

At one point, she held the two-year-old in her lap and shared a sweet moment with the little one, who flashed a giggling smile towards his mother.

The media personality welcomed Sylvester, who also goes by the nickname of Sly, in March 2021, whom she shares with ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.