Katie Price unfazed by tooth mishap: Displays lost tooth on live camera

Katie Price, a former glamour model who's no stranger to cosmetic procedures, confronted an embarrassing moment during a live video. While engaging with her followers in a live video, one of her teeth unexpectedly fell out, catching everyone's attention and causing a commotion.
Surprisingly, Katie didn't shy away or feel embarrassed by the incident. Instead, she bravely took the loose tooth and showed it to her audience, openly sharing the awkward situation on camera.
The fans gave mixed reviews as some of them comforted her saying that at least it wasn't one of her front teeth whereas others expressed that the accident was hard for them to watch and it would give them nightmares, reports Mirror.
She got the new set of crowns last year following the fall of the previous ones. The award-winning dental implant surgeon revealed that the more a person gets implants, the lifetime of implants decreases proportionally.
Katie had just recently shown off the results of her surgery while collecting her seized car. She had undergone a nose job, cheek fillers and a lip lift.
Talking on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she quipped that the funny thing about getting the nose job is that when she uses face recognition on her mobile apps, the apps do not recognise her face anymore.
Balmoral Castle was Queen Elizabeth’s favourite royal residence
Michelle Yeoh recently tied the knot with fiancé of 19 years, Jean Todt
There were no signs of public display between the two during their shopping spree
The collaboration between the two renowned acts served as a touching homage
Khloe Kardashian shares son Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson
Experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in need for some ‘desperate changes’