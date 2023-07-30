VIDEO: Bear cools off in pool as California battles extreme heatwave

A video of a bear relaxing in a pool to beat the heatwave has gone viral on social media, as the United States struggles with scorching temperatures.

The Burbank Police Department posted the video online, where it was seen by thousands of people using social media.

On Instagram, the police department posted: "This bear is surviving the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighbourhood before taking a dip to cool off."

The bear was spotted in a neighborhood close to the Verdugo Mountains, about 16 km north of Los Angeles.

Over the past week, extremely hot temperatures have already caused problems in some parts of the US Southwest. The past 27 days have seen temperatures in El Paso, Texas, reach triple digits Fahrenheit.

This extreme weather is expected to persist into the weekend, with more than 175 million people in the US under excessive heat warnings and advisories until at least Saturday afternoon.

Midday heat index readings in many areas soared well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).

To help those unable to escape the heat, major cities like Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia have opened cooling centres in public libraries and community centres.

Recognising the dangers of extreme heat, the city of Boston declared a heat emergency and its street outreach teams will provide water to those in need.

City officials and forecasters are urging people to avoid the hot weather, especially those who work or engage in outdoor activities, the elderly, children, and individuals with chronic illnesses.

The NWS advises staying hydrated, seeking air-conditioned spaces, avoiding sun exposure, and checking on relatives and neighbours.

In response to the scorching temperatures, Philadelphia extended public pool and spray ground hours, while New York City released a public service announcement video on social media reminding pet owners to keep their pets well hydrated.

Heatwaves are expected to persist through August in many parts of the world.

It marked the 47th consecutive June and the 532nd consecutive month with temperatures surpassing the 20th-century average, as reported by the weather service.

Last month, the United States experienced its hottest June on record since 1850.