Jungkook recalls memorable performance at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

Jungkook recalls a memorable performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

Jungkook recently recalled the memorable experience he had while performing at FIFA World Cup 2022's opening ceremony in Qatar during his appearance at his bandmate Suge's chat show Suchwita.



Jungkook revealed that he didn't have a choreographer when he went to perform at the Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar. He added that he had to redo some of the formations because of a lack of a choreographer for his performance.

Jungkook performed Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.

Talking about the release of his solo music track Seven, Jungkook said that if it wasn't for Seven then he would still be on breaking and added, "I love being on a break."

Suga replied that he don't like to be on breaks and lauded the song of Jungkook saying, "I would have done Seven myself, had I heard it earlier."

Responding to a question regarding his upcoming album Jungkook said that he has another to release and then he'll release a mini album, reports Hindustan Times.



He also revealed that he'll start working on songs for his album after the release of his next single.

He also talked about the time when he joined BTS and their training days with the band.

He said that he hadn't sung before when he joined the band. So, he practised a lot and even sang in the green room. He added, "I got told off a lot."