Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe is sight to behold in purple swimsuit

The daughter of actress Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe stunned in a purple swimsuit in a new post on her Instagram. Her followers were taken aback by how she looked like the perfect likeness of her mother.

The 23-year-old star displayed her toned figure in the cut-out swimsuit as she posed on the floor next to a swimming pool for multiple pictures. The post confirmed that she has now partnered with the brand Aerie.

She added the caption: “Soaking up the second half of Summer with @aerie.”

The images were then liked by the Big Little Lies actress who co-parents Ava with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The pair tied the knot back in 1999 and ended their marriage in 2008.





She also shares her son Tennessee with her other ex, Jim Toth. They got married back in 2011 but they then revealed a statement in March announcing that their marriage would be coming to an end after over a decade.

Ava previously said in 2021 that she wasn’t too sure that she wanted to take the same path her parents did and go into the acting industry. She graduated from UC Berkeley and has also worked as a model with working as an influencer.