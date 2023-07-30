Ariana Grande was accused of being a 'homewrecker'

Ariana Grande's latest romance with Ethan Slater has shed light on one of her past relationships

Ariana Grande's moving into the life of her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater was under the scanner as she was previously accused of being a "homewrecker."

It was the pop icon's relationship with Big Sean that drew searing allegations from his then-fiancé Naya Rivera.

In her memoir Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up in 2016, the Gee alum claimed that Big Sean called off their wedding plans as she once found Grande at the rapper's home before their engagement cancellation.

"On the one day that he was back in LA, he said he didn't want to see me. But since she had a key, she let herself in to his house," Rivera penned.

"I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? … It rhymes with 'Smariana Schmande,'" the late actor recounted.

Big Sean and Grande was an item in 2014 after he parted ways with Rivera.

Since the book's arrival, the 30-year-old has seemingly refused to publicly tackle the allegations.

Meanwhile, Grande was also under fire from her new beau's wife, Lilly Jay.

Jay was "completely blindsided" by his estranged husband's new romance, PageSix reports.

"It's horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She's a wreck."

Slater, however, has moved forward with filing for divorce from his wife.