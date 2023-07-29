‘Barbie’ songstress Dua Lipa celebrates as ‘Dance The Night’ makes Top 5 in U.K.





Dua Lipa is celebrating as her disco-inspired Barbie track Dance The Night reaches the Top 5 on the UK charts.

The artist took to Instagram to post a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Margot Robbie and other Barbies and Kens rehearsing for a dance sequence in a movie.

The video subsequently showcases Ryan Gosling performing a solo dance, leading up to a scene featuring a party attended by Barbie and others who groove to the song.

In addition to the video, the elated songwriter shared a lengthy note, disclosing that she composed the song herself to convey Barbie's emotions.

She wrote: “Dance The Night is Top 5 in the UK!

The first thing I saw from the Barbie movie when @iammarkronson asked me to write the song for the big dance scene in the film was the cast dance rehearsals. We then set off with the plan to write a song based on Barbie’s inner thoughts in that very moment on the basis of what was to come next in her story and on the premise of the whole film.”

“Fast forward to seeing the song we wrote together alongside @wyattish and @carolineailin come to life on the big screen was a very surreal moment for me. The song no longer felt like it belonged to me but belonged to Barbie and her perfect/imperfect self. I’m so grateful to all of you dancing at home with us and for Greta and Mark for trusting me with this task!!! Send me your videos of you dancing the night away!!!”