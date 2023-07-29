Bethenny Frankel continues crusade for authenticity in age of cosmetic surgery

Bethenny Frankel voices her opinion on celebs using filters and getting cosmetic surgery done

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel stands firm in her stance on honesty and authenticity, especially in the realm of cosmetic surgery.

As she partners with No7 for a new venture, the former Real Housewives of New York alum opens up to PEOPLE about her views on aging and cosmetic procedures.

Frankel firmly believes that aging is a natural part of life and encourages individuals to make their own choices regarding cosmetic enhancements. Having candidly admitted to undergoing Botox and fillers herself, she endorses cosmetic procedures but with one condition: transparency.

The 52-year-old entrepreneur points out the importance of not misleading the public by claiming that drastic procedures are entirely natural. To her, this practice crosses the line into deception, and she calls for honesty and openness when discussing cosmetic enhancements.

“What's deceiving is making the public think that every single thing you've ever done is natural when it's very clearly filtering and drastic surgery,” Frankel notes. “You're really lying. That's when it gets crazy.”

Throughout her public life, Frankel has also been an outspoken critic of photo filtering and manipulation.

Her overall message is centered on individuality and personal choices. Frankel believes that people should have the freedom to make decisions that make them happy without feeling obligated to explain every aspect of their lives.

“No one owes everybody an explanation for everything they do in their life. You don't have to talk about everything you've ever done. You don't have to call people when you're going to get Botox. Live your life,” she concludes.

