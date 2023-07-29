Ryan Gosling takes spot on UK top 40 musical chart with his hit Barbie song

Ryan Gosling has recently taken spot on UK top 40 official music charts with his hit song from the Barbie soundtrack, I’m Just Ken.



Greta Gerwig’s movie is already a blockbuster at the box office and now three tracks from the movie’s soundtrack landed on the UK singles charts, via The Independent.

Moreover, the La La Land actor has received praise for his Ken role in the movie.

Gosling also sang a song for movie’s soundtrack alongside Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Dua Lipa.

The Official Charts Company revealed that Barbie’s soundtrack “took over the UK singles charts by breaking previous records”.

Besides Gosling’s single, Eilish’s What Was I Made For? has reached number three this week while Lipa’s Dance The Night is now at number four and in fifth position stood Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice for their contribution to the Barbie soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX’s Speed Drive, Lizzo’s Pink and Gosling’s I am Ken, all appear in the top 40.

Elsewhere in the charts, Dave and Central Cee’s Sprinter are at number one for the eighth week, along with Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire at number two.