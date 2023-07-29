Bebe Rexha mesmerizes in green glittered co-ord and black corset during London Show

Bebe Rexha recently shared screenshots of beau Keyan Safyari criticizing her weight

Bebe Rexha took London by storm with her electrifying performance, leaving the crowd in awe of her exceptional talent and stunning fashion choices.

The 33-year-old songstress wowed fans at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, where she showcased not one but two show-stopping outfits that perfectly complemented her charisma.

In the first act of the night, Rexha graced the stage in a green glittered co-ord that exuded glamour and confidence. The ensemble consisted of a busty black corset adorned with striking green glittered jewels, accentuating her figure in all the right ways. Matching black wide-leg trousers embellished with green jewels added a touch of sophistication to the look.

The pop star completed her stylish attire with a pair of black satin gloves, adding a touch of elegance and grace to her performance. Green closed-toe heels perfectly complemented the co-ord, elevating her height and adding to the overall allure of the outfit.

For the second act, Rexha transformed into a vision of pink enchantment. A dazzling pink bodysuit covered in sparkling gems clung to her famous curves, radiating glamour and allure. A billowing tulle cape in a vibrant hot pink hue added a dramatic flair to her appearance.

Her dazzling appearance follows a low in her relationship with cinematographer Keyan Safyari as she shared screenshots of him complaining about her weight gain.

In the texts, the person that seems to be Safyari wrote: “You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok?”