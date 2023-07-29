Lisa Marie Presley's Calabasas residence now up for sale at eye-watering price

Lisa Marie Presley's Calabasas home where she lived before her death has been listed for sale on the market. The singer-songwriter died earlier this year after suffering from cardiac arrest.

She was found unresponsive at her mansion on July 12, 2023, and was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead after mere hours of reaching the hospital.

The house is based in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles County, California and is 7,440 square feet. The house was renovated by her realtor pal, Rob Friedman and was listed at a whopping price of $4.9 million.

According to Mirror, the home consists of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and it is reported that Lisa had rented it with planning to buy it before her death.

Lisa moved into the house in 2020 with her daughters, Finley, and Harper and her ex-husband Danny Keough.

The property is listed for a whopping $4,697,000 after its renovation by Rob Friedman, reports TMZ.

In addition to the bedrooms, the eye-catching residence contains a gym, a wine cellar, a huge pool, and a comfy home cinema.

As per TMZ, the property is listed by celebrity realtors Robb and Nikki Friedman.

Later, it was reported she died due to the complications of her weight loss surgery.