Camila Cabello, Rauw Alejandro dating rumours debunked by sources

Camila Cabello is not romantically involved with singer Ruaw Alejandro despite rumours that the pair was seeing each other.

Several media outlets claimed that the two singers were dating after they were spotted together at the Inter Miami soccer game and at the Premios Juventud.



Dismissing all speculations, an insider told People Magazine that the speculations about the Havana hitmaker and the Te felicito singer dating are "100 percent not true."

"They just happened to be at two of the same events. They barely even spent time together at either event," the source added.

This comes just a week after Alejandro announced his separation from Spanish singer Rosalía after three years of dating.

Speaking of their split, he said, "Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case it was not because of third parties or infidelity.”

Rosalia also said, "This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for being understanding and respectful."

Meanwhile, Alejandro was also seen enjoying in a river with Shakira in Puerto Rico.