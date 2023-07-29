Paris Hilton's Instagram fans help name her teacup puppy, Prince Tokyo Gizmo Hilton

Paris Hilton celebrated the July 4th holiday by expanding her furry family with a new addition.

The star took to her Instagram, where she boasts a massive following of 24.3 million fans, to share adorable pictures of herself cuddling with her latest companion - a teacup puppy with beautiful brown and white markings. Excited about the new addition, she turned to her followers to help her choose a name for the little pup.

The response from her fans was overwhelming, with numerous intriguing suggestions pouring in. Some of the popular names included Gizmo, Grande Hilton, and Prince Tokyo Hilton - a touching tribute to her late Chihuahua, Harajuku B**ch. Additionally, several users recommended the name Slivington, a reference to one of Hilton's famous catchphrases.

After a few weeks of anticipation, Paris Hilton finally revealed the chosen name for her beloved puppy in a delightful video she shared on social media. The video featured her cherished pooch, accompanied by a snippet from her new song, Hot One. With excitement, she announced in the caption of the clip, "'You've all been waiting to hear this Hot One’s name, so here it is: meet PRINCE TOKYO GIZMO HILTON.' Thank you all for your iconic name suggestions. And keep sending me your videos, I love them!"



Clearly, Hilton took inspiration from the creative suggestions that came pouring in through the comments. Displaying her artistic flair, she shared heartwarming moments of Prince Tokyo Gizmo Hilton dressed in various adorable outfits.