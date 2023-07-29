You will not share adorable photos of your children after viewing this shocking AI-generated ad

A screenshot from a recent Deutsche Telekom ad raising awareness about oversharing personal data online. YouTube

A powerful new video ad campaign by Deutsche Telekom is causing parents to pause and reconsider their social media habits.

This thought-provoking ad campaign employs state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology to vividly illustrate the potential risks and dangers of oversharing children's photographs and videos online. After watching this eye-opening ad, many parents may think twice before sharing a single picture of their little ones on the internet.

The ad revolves around a fictional 9-year-old girl named Ella, portrayed by an actor. Through the magic of AI, Ella's digital image is aged, showcasing how innocent family pictures can be transformed and misused in the vast online world. The video features Ella's on-screen parents, also played by actors, who eagerly share glimpses of her life on social media without fully comprehending the possible consequences.



The AI-generated Ella conveys a crucial message to her screen parents, "I know for you these pictures are just memories, but for others, they are data. And for me, maybe the beginning of a horrible future." This emotional plea resonates deeply, leaving many viewers grappling with the potential harm they might unknowingly be exposing their own children to.

Experts have long warned about the risks associated with "sharenting," where parents enthusiastically share a multitude of content about their children online. Such over-sharing can expose children to online bullying, identity theft, and even the creation of exploitative child material. Criminals, armed with advanced AI tools and publicly available data, can manipulate innocent images and videos into harmful content, causing irreversible damage to a child's future.

The ad's cautionary message is supported by chilling statistics, as experts estimate that by 2030, a staggering 7.4 million incidents of identity fraud per year could be linked to parents oversharing personal information online, according to Barclays Bank.

As AI technology advances and becomes more accessible, the risk of exploitation and misuse grows exponentially. The Deutsche Telekom ad campaign serves as a wake-up call, urging parents to take immediate steps in protecting their children's privacy and ensuring their online safety.

In light of this compelling campaign, parents are reevaluating their social media practices, exploring safer ways to cherish precious memories without jeopardising their children's digital well-being. The impact of this thought-provoking ad is undeniable, leaving an indelible mark on how we share and safeguard our children's lives in the vast digital landscape.