Dennis Quaid shares his thoughts on being a ‘dorky’ father

Dennis Quaid has recently shared his thoughts on being a ‘dorky’ father to his children.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the American Underdog actor said, “I can be loud sometimes.”

“I kind of feel like a dorky dad a lot because...especially my daughter makes me feel that way,” confessed the 69-year-old.

The Day After Tomorrow actor continued, “Very uncomfortable, awkward. Awkward. Teenagers are awkward.”

Elaborating on how he loves being a dad, Dennis added, “I think I'm a good dad. It turned out so far so good.”

For the unversed, Dennis shares 31-year-old son Jack with his second wife Meg Ryan. He shares his twins, Thomas and Zoe, 15, with his third wife Kate Buffington. The actor lately tied the knot for the fourth time with wife Laura Savoie in 2020

While talking about his kids, the actor noted, “My son Jack really turned out well. I'm really proud of him, and Thomas and Zoe too.”

“They're really just great kids,” stated Dennis.

The actor remarked, “I love watching them grow up and watching them change. I look back on us when I was 15 and you just don't have a clue what's going to happen to you in your life.”

“I don't have a clue what's going to happen with them either, but it's day by day that they're coming along,” he concluded.