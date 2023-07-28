Amir Khan's marriage in crisis over scandal with bridal model

Boxer Amir Khan's scandal with bridal model Sumaira has reportedly led to his separation from his wife Faryal Makhdoom, as they are reported to be living separately.

Amir approached the bridal model Sumaira and asked her to send incriminating pictures and also promised her that he'd delete those pictures in a message that read, "Think I wanna get caught?"

According to Mirror, a source telling the tabloid that since then Faryal and Amir have been living separately and Faryal is taking time on whether to end their marriage or not.

The couple has been married since 2013 and shares three children, two daughters, seven-year-old Lamaisah, and five-year-old Alayna and a son Muhammad is three years of age.

The source said that Faryal is going through tough times and is focusing on her children's well-being.

Their marriage is said to have been going through a difficult phase since Amir Khan contacted the bridal model and asked for incriminating images, reports Mailonline

The boxer came clean and confessed to his actions and he also expressed willingness to go under therapy to stop himself from texting other women.

However, he didn't consider his actions as cheating and said that it was just a few texts but also expressed regret for doing it.

In an interview with The Sun, Amir apologised to his wife and insisted that he wants to focus on his training for upcoming exhibition fights.

The couple's reps hadn't responded to The Mirror's request for comment on the matter.