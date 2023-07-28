Khloé Kardashian in ‘messed up’ situation after Kylie Jenner reunited with Jordyn Woods

Khloé Kardashian feels like in a “messed up situation” after Kylie Jenner broke the sibling rule and reunited with Jordyn Woods.



“Khloé feels utterly betrayed,” said the source while speaking to OK! magazine.

The insider told the outlet, “She has no intention of ever seeing Jordyn again and will make sure her kids aren’t around Kylie if Jordyn is there.”

“It’s just a messed up situation,” added the source.

The outlet reported that the siblings cut ties with Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn in 2019 after she kissed Tristan Thompson.

However, on July 15, Kylie went out for dinner with Jordyn and this negatively affected her relationship with Khloé.

The source however admitted that Kylie never badmouthed her former friend Jordyn following the kissing scandal. She never wished Jordyn “ill well”.

At the time, Khloe hit out at Jordyn on Twitter and even wrote, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. By the way You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan split after two years of dating and share two children