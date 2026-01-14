Oprah Winfrey finally revealed why she 'wept' for days

Oprah Winfrey reveals how she got clarity over her obesity

Oprah Winfrey is shining a light on an issue she says she once believed was a personal failure.



But instead, it turned out to be a medical condition.

It's her weight, or, more precisely, her obesity. Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, the well-known celebrity opens up about how she got clarity on the issue that was impacting her overall confidence.

"I'm not going to, but I could weep right now for all of the many days and nights I've journaled about this being my fault and why can't I conquer this thing?" she said, nodding to her reputation in the industry for achieving greater feats.

Everything changed, Winfrey recalls, when she began to take GLP-1 medication, a weight-loss drug.

"There are tools to use that can help you. And I do see it as a tool," she remembered, adding that the results of the medicine were quick.

For example, the "food noise" she had in her mind vanished after taking the GLP-1 on the first day. "I have become indifferent to food. I still love it. I still love it. But I'm not in any way obsessed about it."

Despite what she said about the medicine's stunning results, Winfrey still regretted not knowing about it earlier.

"I have regret that I didn't discover it in 2013. I have regret that, oh my gosh, this has been going on for over 12 years now, and I didn't know about it," she stated.

"I think about the wasted time. The wasted time, the wasted sadness and shame about it. I think about the wasted years," Winfrey, 71, concluded.