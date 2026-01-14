Teyana Taylor calls Kanye West 'brother', refuses to cut ties with him

Teyana Taylor refuses to cut ties with Kanye West despite his controversies

Since Kanye West's shocking anti-Semitic outbursts, several of his peers have cut ties with him. But not Teyana Taylor.



She, though, adds that she disagreed with Ye, with whom she worked on his album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Faye's music track, and her album K.T.S.E., but will not cut ties with him.

“I don’t have to agree with everything that he do or say, but I’m not going to, like, abandon him and be like, ‘Yeah, eff that mother******,’" she tells Variety. My brothers do s*** that I don’t agree with.... I don’t get into any of that.”

Her remarks come during the 2026 Golden Globes, where she won one for her performance in One Battle After Another.

Taylor becomes a frontrunner for a nod in the Oscars in the Supporting Actress category on the heels of her Globes win.

Meanwhile, Kanye is set to launch his most anticipated album, Bully, which was delayed.

Ahead of the drop, Ye seemingly has been making amends for his past hateful rhetoric against the Jewish community. His meeting with Rabbi Yoshiayo Yosef Pinto, for example.

“It’s a big deal for me as a man to come and take accountability for all the things that I’ve said, and I really just appreciate you embracing me with open arms and allowing me to make amends. And this is the beginning and the first steps,” the Chicago rapper said to him.