Music critic gives review of BTS’ V’s upcoming solo; fans are elated

Music critic Kim Young Dae gives a review of BTS’ V’s upcoming solo

The upcoming solo from V of the K-pop group BTS has been reviewed briefly by music critic Kim Young Dae during his 2023 ACC Lecture. Reports claim that the entire lecture hall made their surprise evident when he brought up the BTS member.

The critic hinted at what fans of the idol could expect from the highly awaited solo debut. “Because of the label, I can’t give you specifics. But I think you’ll be surprised.”

He went on to claim that his new music will change how he is viewed as a vocalist. “I think it’s safe to say this is a re-discovery of V as a vocalist. Of course, V’s signature colours are there, but you might be surprised how he uses them.”

He added: “First, the music is really good. V has a charismatic voice, but in BTS songs, he is often given a particular role. On this album, he was given more freedom. It’s very natural.”

Fans soon took to social media to express their excitement over the upcoming music and thanked him for reviewing it as one fan wrote: “My curiosity is driving me crazy… I’m shaking. Taehyung is finally displaying his talents after years. Kim Taehyung doesn’t need a famous foreign producer or famous artist to collab with him.”

Another added: “Sigh… This is such a good lecture. You entertainingly presented the history that ARMYs are making. I still remember what I felt when I first listened to ‘Young Forever’”, while a third fan wrote: “Taehyung’s album is going to shine. It’s going to shake the world. Everyone get ready!!”