Burna Boy's new single 'Big 7' sets stage for upcoming album launch

Burna Boy's new single 'Big 7' sets stage for upcoming album debut

Nigerian artist Burna Boy has brought joy to his fans by releasing a new single titled "Big 7," ahead of the highly anticipated launch of his seventh studio album, "I Told Them…." The album is set to be released on August 24 through Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Record.

Accompanied by a music video directed by Benny Boom, "Big 7" features guest appearances from notable figures like RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and actor Shameik Moore. Burna Boy described the song as a melodious tribute to his musical journey's growth and aspirations, symbolizing his ambition to reach new heights.

This latest release comes after his previous track, "Sittin' On Top Of The World," featuring 21 Savage, and a collaboration with Saint Kittian artist Byron Messia on "Talibans II."

Burna Boy's previous album, "Love, Damini," which was released last summer, earned acclaim for its intimate and heartfelt depiction of his struggles and triumphs. Notably, the album featured collaborations with artists like Ed Sheeran, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Khalid, and J Balvin.

In addition to his solo projects, Burna Boy has been actively involved in various collaborations, including contributing to British rapper J Hus' latest album and making a song, "Alone," for the soundtrack of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."