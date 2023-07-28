Sam Smith reveals new moustache while vacationing in Georgia

Sam Smith debuted their new moustache while on a trip to the countryside on Tuesday in Georgia. They were seen without a shirt as they went into the river around the evening time.

Also on full display were their newly dyed platinum locks as they wore a pair of black shorts.

The singer began the North American leg of their Gloria the Tour in Miami on July 25 with scheduled shows set for Philadelphia and Raleigh.

They have made their return to performing after they suddenly cancelled the rest of their UK tour two months earlier, claiming they were at risk of permanent vocal damage in May.

Fans of the singer were left confused as they cancelled their Manchester show in the AO Arena after only playing a couple of songs. They soon released a statement, writing that they could go on performing as they noticed “something was really wrong” with their voice.

They added that they could be facing permanent vocal damage if they did not completely rest their vocal cords. A statement that was released by the concert promoter read:

“Due to vocal issues during last night's Manchester performance, regrettably we will be cancelling the rescheduled Birmingham and Glasgow Sam Smith shows.”