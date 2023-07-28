After 'Barbie' Mattel announces 14 films featuring classic toy characters

Mattel, the renowned toy company, is set to make a splash in the movie industry with the release of at least 14 films tied to various toy properties.

Among the confirmed projects are a "Polly Pocket" film directed by Lena Dunham and a "Barney" movie produced by Daniel Kaluuya.

Though details about the other films remain scarce, reports indicate that Mattel has a total of 45 films in development. Lily Collins is lined up to star in and produce the "Polly Pocket" movie in collaboration with MGM, a role she first disclosed in 2021.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Mattel previously announced a live-action "Hot Wheels" film produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot, adding to the exciting lineup. Additionally, Mattel Films revealed plans for a live-action "Barney" movie in 2019, co-produced by actor Daniel Kaluuya, with the promise of subverting audience expectations.

The ambitious film projects extend to various other Mattel properties, including American Girl, View Master, Masters of the Universe, Magic 8 Ball, and Uno.

The recent success of "Barbie," which has achieved significant box office success, marks Mattel's first movie release from their in-house film division, Mattel Films. The division was established by CEO Ynon Kreiz in 2018, aiming to transform the company into an "IP-driven machine."