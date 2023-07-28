Francia Raísa addresses feud speculations with Selena Gomez

Francia Raísa has recently addressed feud speculations with singer Selena Gomez.



In 2022, Francia and Selena didn’t have good relation with each other. However, this year, they have settled the matter after Selena wished Francia on her birthday on Instagram.

On July 27, the songstress posted a slew of photos of her and Francia’s friendship throughout the years.

“Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," wrote the Only Murders in the Building actress in the caption.

Francia, who donated a kidney to the singer in 2017, also followed the singer back on social media, all this suggest a possible reconciliation between the singer and Francia.



On same day, Francia told TMZ that where both girls stand today with each other.

“There's no beef, guys,” replied Francia.

Francia also talked about her birthday messages, without naming Selena, “I got so many great birthday messages. I really, really appreciate everyone. Yeah, you know, it's a new year.”

It is reported that that a feud began between Selena and Francia last November when the actress and singer revealed to Rolling Stone, “Taylor Swift is her only friend in the industry.”

In May, Francia also blamed singers’ fans of cyber-bullying her, however, things have settled down between singer and Francia at the moment.

Meanwhile, Selena, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2014, dished out details about her bond with Francia in a March episode of Apple TV+'s docuseries Dear…

“I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming,” said the singer.